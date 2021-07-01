Downpours increasing today kicking off a Flash Flood Watch and First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting any outdoor work and fun done early, because rain chances increase today. The First Alert kicks off early this evening and lasts through Friday morning, and now a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at this time too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms. Temperatures are warm again, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Heavy downpours and Flash Flood risk (WVLT)

Rain and storms become scattered this afternoon. More batches of downpours move in late afternoon to evening, kicking off our First Alert. This also puts our highs today in the early afternoon, with Knoxville around 86 degrees. Winds out of the southwest are up to 10 mph but gusts can pick up to around 20 mph at times.

An 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms continues this evening through early Friday morning. This can leave areas of standing water on roads and that Flash Flood Watch means some areas of flooding are possible, and in some cases that water will rise quickly.

Be prepared and give yourself plenty of time to get to work on Friday morning. A general 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible total.

This is winding down faster now, so we’re looking at spotty rain left for the afternoon. As sunshine comes back, and drying can start, we’ll top out around 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This front sets us up for a nice weekend. Saturday is all sunshine and a cooler high of 81 degrees, after a mild morning around 59 degrees. That humidity dips down and will make it more comfortable outside. I think Saturday night could dip to the upper 50s, but the sunshine and shift back to warmer air flowing our way helps us warm to around 86 degrees on the Fourth of July Sunday.

Next week bounces back to the heat, and as the humidity slowly builds so do the rain chances. We’re looking at spotty pop-ups again for a few days, but some more showers and storms flaring up to end the week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

