Victim in fatal East Knoxville shooting found inside crashed vehicle

Man found shot in his car that crashed into a telephone pole.
Fatal shooting that occurred Thursday in the 4000 block of Catalpa Ave.
Fatal shooting that occurred Thursday in the 4000 block of Catalpa Ave.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after he was shot and crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole.

KPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Catalpa Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officials report they found a car crashed into a telephone pole and the victim inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The incident is under investigation by KPD’s Major Crimes Unit. Officials said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

