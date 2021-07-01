Advertisement

First Alert: Heavy rain overnight, but a quieter & cooler weekend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the flash flood risks late tonight as heat builds into next week.
These showers are part of our WVLT First Alert Thursday evening.
These showers are part of our WVLT First Alert Thursday evening.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain amounts are down just a little and the First Alert timeline is speeding up a few hours. We have a Flash Flood Watch for most of the region until early Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In a word: rain. There’s numerous showers for several hours back-to-back-to-back tonight. Everyone gets rain and many could see 1-2″ of fresh rain, with higher amounts possible way up in the mountains. Because the showers and a stray rumble of thunder are moving in a little faster, the impact for tonight’s evening traffic rush are heightened. The biggest rounds of rain in the Valley and Foothills are from 5:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. While it may not rain the entire time, it’s very much off and on. That will lead to standing water and seriously reduced visibility. Just take it slow on the highway.

The thunder will be here and there but the severe threat (winds, hail, tornado) is quite low. Rain amounts are a little lower, though again, everyone still gets rain.

Showers are becoming lighter and less numerous after dawn Friday. We will still have team coverage and the Flash Flood Watch, but the impact on the daylight hours is lessened. Since the sun comes out a little faster, I’ve bumped up the highs a couple of degrees. Friday tops out in the lower 80s in the Valley, with the middle 70s at higher elevation.

LOOKING AHEAD

The fog threat on Saturday morning is lower than it once looked.

Lots of sunshine and heat building for the holiday
Lots of sunshine and heat building for the holiday(Maggie O'Brien)

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Search for Summer Wells
Just $250 in Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Powell, TN 6/30/21
One person dead after apartment fire
Deputies find man shot multiple times in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Storms to more downpours with a cold front.
Downpours increasing today kicking off a Flash Flood Watch and First Alert
First Alert starts Thursday night as cold front moves in
Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours
First Alert for big downpours before a calmer weekend
First Alert for big downpours before a calmer weekend
Storms and heavy rain from a cold front.
Steamy ahead of a First Alert for downpours from a cold front