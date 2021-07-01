First Alert: Heavy rain overnight, but a quieter & cooler weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain amounts are down just a little and the First Alert timeline is speeding up a few hours. We have a Flash Flood Watch for most of the region until early Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In a word: rain. There’s numerous showers for several hours back-to-back-to-back tonight. Everyone gets rain and many could see 1-2″ of fresh rain, with higher amounts possible way up in the mountains. Because the showers and a stray rumble of thunder are moving in a little faster, the impact for tonight’s evening traffic rush are heightened. The biggest rounds of rain in the Valley and Foothills are from 5:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. While it may not rain the entire time, it’s very much off and on. That will lead to standing water and seriously reduced visibility. Just take it slow on the highway.

The thunder will be here and there but the severe threat (winds, hail, tornado) is quite low. Rain amounts are a little lower, though again, everyone still gets rain.

Showers are becoming lighter and less numerous after dawn Friday. We will still have team coverage and the Flash Flood Watch, but the impact on the daylight hours is lessened. Since the sun comes out a little faster, I’ve bumped up the highs a couple of degrees. Friday tops out in the lower 80s in the Valley, with the middle 70s at higher elevation.

LOOKING AHEAD

The fog threat on Saturday morning is lower than it once looked.

Lots of sunshine and heat building for the holiday (Maggie O'Brien)

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.