Former Knox County Chief of Staff indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knox County Chief of Staff Bryan Hair was indicted after using a county-owned golf cart for his own personal use according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Hair violated the county’s ethics policy, which prohibits the private use of public property. He was indicted on one count of official misconduct.

He acknowledged that he did in fact use the golf cart for personal use according to the comptroller’s office.

The investigation also revealed that Knox County parks and recreations employees also used county resources for private use. The comptroller’s office provided the following list of offenses:

In June 2020, two employees stated they used a county truck to move a playground set from a neighbor’s home to Hair’s residence during county work hours.

An employee stated that he worked on vehicles belonging to the former Parks and Recreation Senior Director and his family members in a county maintenance shop.

Two employees told investigators they were instructed to travel to Claiborne County in July 2020, during work hours, to cut up a tree on property that belonged to the former Parks and Recreation Senior Director’s relative.

Two employees told investigators that in May 2020 they used county chainsaws during work hours to cut down a tree on a county employee’s private property outside the county.

Hair resigned and the former Parks and Recreation Senior Director was terminated in October of 2020. Employees were also terminated and disciplined according to the comptroller’s office.

“Our investigators have recommended that Knox County take additional steps to shore up its parks and rec operations,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These include keeping an accurate inventory of its equipment and tools and ensuring that all time records reflect the actual time worked. I’m pleased to note that Knox County is already addressing these issues.”

