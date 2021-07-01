Advertisement

‘Fourth of July not a crime stoppers tip,’ East TN Valley Crime Stoppers say

Officials advise individuals wishing to report fireworks-related complaints to their local law enforcement agency.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers issued a reminder to people as the holiday weekend approaches.

“As we approach the celebration of the birth of our nation I want to remind everyone that when you hear fireworks going off this is not a “tip” for Crime Stoppers,” Crime Stoppers said.

Officials advise individuals wishing to report fireworks-related complaints to their local law enforcement agency.

Non-Emergency numbers:

Anderson County 865-457-2414

Blount County 865-981-7100

Grainger County 865-828-3311

Jefferson County 865-475-6855

Knox County 865-215-1179

Loudon County 865-458-9081

Roane County 865-354-8045

Sevier County 865-453-2251

Anyone with information concerning a theft, burglary, murder, missing persons or other criminal activity is urged to contact the crime stoppers online or on the P3 TIPS app. If your tip leads to an arrest you can be eligible for a cash reward.

