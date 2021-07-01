Keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July
The Young-Williams Animal Center partnered with Petco to release a list of tips to help keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July can be one of the most stressful times of the year for pets.
Be Alert
YWAC advises pet owners to be alert before and after the holiday as many celebrations last more than one day.
Keep Your Pets Secure
Pets can be panicked by fireworks and other loud noises. Many animals respond to the loud noises by running and hiding.
Check Your Yard
Pet owners should check their yard for loose fencing, gaps and other places pets could escape from.
Update Pet Info
Owners should update their pet’s tags and microchips
