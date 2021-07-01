Kingston man accused of threatening Roane County Sheriff’s Office employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Kingston man was arrested after he allegedly threatened the lives of law enforcement officers who previously investigated him.

The TBI began investigating a series of calls made to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, in which Mile Harold Ledbetter, Jr., 42, reportedly made threats of violence against employees of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Roane County Grand Jury charged Ledbetter with three counts of retaliation for past actions. Ledbetter was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on a$100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.