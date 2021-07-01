Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office offering informative course on new permitless carry law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, July 1 the Permitless Carry law (Senate Bill 765) took effect across Tennessee.

The new legislation allows Tennessee residents 21 and older and military members over the age of 18 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. The law will also increase punishments for gun-related crimes.

“While I support our right to bear arms, I also believe doing so comes with great responsibility,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said. “I want to provide the citizens of Knox County with every resource available, to ensure they can carry a weapon under the new law both safely and responsibly.”

Sheriff Spangler announced a four-hour informative session on the new law. During the session, attendees will learn about the new law and what it allows and doesn’t allow. Attendees will also be provided with information on available classes if they wish to have hands-on training.

The informative sessions will take place on the last Saturday of each month at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy. The course will be limited to 50 people per session.

To register or learn more information, click here.

