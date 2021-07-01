Knoxville Catholic basketball star BJ Edwards commits to Tennessee
The TSSAA Mr. Basketball award winner announced his decision Thursday on social media.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic standout guard BJ Edwards has officially committed to the University of Tennessee.
Edwards, a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, chose the Vols over the University of Florida and Wake Forest.
“To Rick Barnes and the whole coaching staff I’m so excited and happy and ready to work,” Edwards said in a post on Twitter.
