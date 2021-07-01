Knoxville Catholic basketball star BJ Edwards commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic standout guard BJ Edwards has officially committed to the University of Tennessee.

Edwards, a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, chose the Vols over the University of Florida and Wake Forest.

The TSSAA Mr. Basketball award winner announced his decision Thursday on social media.

“To Rick Barnes and the whole coaching staff I’m so excited and happy and ready to work,” Edwards said in a post on Twitter.

110% committed 🍊🍊thank you to all my family for support ,coaches for making me better and always being there , friends for the good laughs and funny times. And to Rick Barnes and the whole coaching staff I’m so excited and happy and ready to work ! #Govols STAYING HOME pic.twitter.com/Kb6W1ghxf4 — Brian Edwards Jr (@BJ_Edwards5) July 1, 2021

