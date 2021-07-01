Knoxville non-profit launches with mission to increase Alzheimer’s research, education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The non-profit organization, Tennessee Memory Disorders Foundation launched Thursday, July 1, in Knoxville.

The organization created by Dr. Monica Crane, a board-certified geriatrician and founder of Genesis Neuroscience Clinic, seeks to address the increasing number of persons suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report,” there are nearly 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s.

Tennessee Memory Disorders Foundation aims to aid in meeting the increase in the need for healthcare providers, caregivers, research and education.

“First, TMDF will train and mentor students, healthcare professionals, and community advocates to become future providers and leaders in memory disorder care,” said Cheryl Rice, President of the TMDF board of directors. “Second, the non-profit will promote health through raising awareness of the need for research and participation in research trials designed to shed light on these devastating diseases that disproportionally affect older Americans. In addition, TMDF – through its charitable clinic – Genesis Neuroscience Clinic, will provide direct patient care on a sliding fee basis.”

Individuals interested in donating can do so online or by mail to 1400 Dowell Springs Blvd #340, Knoxville, Tenn., 37909. The organization said donations will be used to compensate interns and promote the mission.

“Genesis Neuroscience Clinic’s mentoring program allows a diverse group of undergraduates a direct pathway into medical school,” said Crane. “The clinic gives opportunities by providing these paid leadership roles with the goal of giving students the best hands-on clinical experience they can have in addition to guidance on how to apply and be admitted into medical school.”

