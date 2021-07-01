Advertisement

New game experience opens in Gatlinburg

Jump inside the game at Activate and try to escape at Breakout
Breakout escape room challenge
Breakout escape room challenge(Kyle Grainger)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re tired of the same old arcade experience, how about a new attraction where you “Live” the game.

Breakout and Activate is a joint venture in Gatlinburg.

In activate you can live the arcade experience by rock climbing, shooting basketball and avoiding lasers. This is a brand new concept and one of only two locations in the country.

One of those is on the Parkway in Gatlinburg.

“Activate games is a live action high tech futuristic arcade where you’re actually inside the games and so this is not VR, it’s physical so you’re inside the game dodging lasers, shooting, shooting basketballs, you’re on a 256 tile floor grid you’re having to step on the greens, avoid the reds,” said owner Bryce Anderson.

The other experience is Breakout, an escape room challenge. One of the escape rooms is based on the game Clue.

You’ll get clues to move onto the next room and in the end figure out who committed the crime.

Both are available for online booking.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday

Latest News

Sevierville turns 225
Sevierville turns 225 and issues a challenge
New bills aim to give local business an uptick in profits post pandemic
New bills aim to help restaurants and improve healthcare
Search for Summer Wells
Just $250 in Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
LoCo Drive-In Movie Theater opening in Loudon County
Drive-in aims to be “the spot” for entertainment in Loudon County