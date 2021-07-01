New game experience opens in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re tired of the same old arcade experience, how about a new attraction where you “Live” the game.

Breakout and Activate is a joint venture in Gatlinburg.

In activate you can live the arcade experience by rock climbing, shooting basketball and avoiding lasers. This is a brand new concept and one of only two locations in the country.

One of those is on the Parkway in Gatlinburg.

“Activate games is a live action high tech futuristic arcade where you’re actually inside the games and so this is not VR, it’s physical so you’re inside the game dodging lasers, shooting, shooting basketballs, you’re on a 256 tile floor grid you’re having to step on the greens, avoid the reds,” said owner Bryce Anderson.

The other experience is Breakout, an escape room challenge. One of the escape rooms is based on the game Clue.

You’ll get clues to move onto the next room and in the end figure out who committed the crime.

Both are available for online booking.

