Advertisement

Out of state crews recap the search for Summer Wells

Crews from other states made the trip to assist in the search for missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the search for Summer Wells, over 100 agencies responded to help find the missing five-year-old. Agencies from Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, and the Carolinas responded to assist over the 15 day search that is still ongoing.

Spartanburg, South Carolina is a two and a half drive from the spot Summer Wells was last seen. Robbie Swofford and his Spartanburg Search and Rescue team has been one of the several out of state agencies on the search.

Swofford says the search was challenging with the steep and dense terrain, along with the heat in the later parts of the afternoon. He says when his agency comes into an out of state case, he doesn’t read or see any reporting to have a clean slate and focus on the task at hand.

In this case, it’s finding Summer Wells. Crews have scaled back the search, but local and statewide crews continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday

Latest News

The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
First Alert starts Thursday night as cold front moves in
Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours
Breakout escape room challenge
New game experience opens in Gatlinburg
Sevierville turns 225
Sevierville turns 225 and issues a challenge