Out of state crews recap the search for Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the search for Summer Wells, over 100 agencies responded to help find the missing five-year-old. Agencies from Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, and the Carolinas responded to assist over the 15 day search that is still ongoing.

Spartanburg, South Carolina is a two and a half drive from the spot Summer Wells was last seen. Robbie Swofford and his Spartanburg Search and Rescue team has been one of the several out of state agencies on the search.

Swofford says the search was challenging with the steep and dense terrain, along with the heat in the later parts of the afternoon. He says when his agency comes into an out of state case, he doesn’t read or see any reporting to have a clean slate and focus on the task at hand.

In this case, it’s finding Summer Wells. Crews have scaled back the search, but local and statewide crews continue to investigate.

