Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A registered sex offender with an active warrant was taken into custody after threatening to commit suicide on Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report that a registered sex offender with an active warrant for domestic aggravated assault that was located in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

After officers arrived on scene, the suspect was in his car and threatened to commit suicide when officers approached, according to KPD.

KPD negotiators were able to safely take him into custody and transport him to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.