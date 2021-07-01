Advertisement

Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD

Knoxville Police took custody of a registered sex offender with an active warrant into custody.
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike(Amanda Clark Cass)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A registered sex offender with an active warrant was taken into custody after threatening to commit suicide on Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report that a registered sex offender with an active warrant for domestic aggravated assault that was located in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

After officers arrived on scene, the suspect was in his car and threatened to commit suicide when officers approached, according to KPD.

KPD negotiators were able to safely take him into custody and transport him to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
Powell, TN 6/30/21
One person dead after apartment fire

Latest News

Search crews wear special clothing to keep them cool that resist brush and stickers
Terrain so rough, search for Summer Wells required repelling, machetes
North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
Photo shows North Charleston police officer comforting woman during disturbance call
First Alert for heavy rain before a calmer weekend
First Alert for heavy rain before a calmer weekend
Former Knox County Chief of Staff Bryan Hair indicted for one count of official misconduct.
Former Knox County Chief of Staff indicted