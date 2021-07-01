Smokies baseball wants to attempt a world record with fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Smokies baseball will attempt a Guinness World Record on Saturday, July 3.

Everyone entering the ballpark will help break the world record for the most pull-tab cans opened at one time. A Cheerwine soda can will be provided to all fans that enter the ballpark.

The team is also providing fireworks each night to celebrate Independence Day.

For tickets head to their website.

