Advertisement

Smokies baseball wants to attempt a world record with fans

The attempt will happen at Saturday night’s game.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Smokies baseball will attempt a Guinness World Record on Saturday, July 3.

Everyone entering the ballpark will help break the world record for the most pull-tab cans opened at one time. A Cheerwine soda can will be provided to all fans that enter the ballpark.

The team is also providing fireworks each night to celebrate Independence Day.

For tickets head to their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Search for Summer Wells
Just $250 in Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Powell, TN 6/30/21
One person dead after apartment fire
Deputies find man shot multiple times in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Storms to more downpours with a cold front.
Downpours increasing today kicking off a Flash Flood Watch and First Alert
Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr.
Kingston man accused of threatening Roane County Sheriff’s Office employees
Nashville Metro Courthouse
Tennessee man pleads guilty to arson at Metro Courthouse
Tennessee ranked 15th kindest state in the country