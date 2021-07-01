Advertisement

TBI investigating Kingsport officer involved shooting

The TBI confirmed no officers were injured during the shooting.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said one woman was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport Thursday morning.

According to the TBI, Kingsport officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on a report of a woman with a gun at the West Side Inn. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the armed woman. The woman allegedly refused to drop the weapon, resulting in officers firing shots.

Investigators said the woman was struck during the incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The TBI confirmed no officers were injured during the shooting. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

