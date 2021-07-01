TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old Morristown man
Anyone who sees Rockwell should call 423-585-2710 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown man.
According to TBI, 71-year-old Harold Rockwell was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, tennis shoes and a baseball cap with the letters ‘PSC.’
Officials said Rockwell stands 5′9″ and weighs approximately 143 lbs.
Anyone who sees Rockwell should call 423-585-2710 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.