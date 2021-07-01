Tennessee among the top 10 most stressed states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How stressed are you? A new study suggests Tennesseans are among the most stressed in the country.

WalletHub conducted a study that compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places that offer the most relaxing life. WalletHub analyzed average work hours per week, personal bankruptcy rate and hours of sleep per night.

Tennessee was ranked the seventh most stressful state in America.

Nevada was ranked the most stressful state while South Dakota was ranked the least stressful.

According to the study, Tennessee was ranked fourth for the fewest average hours of sleep per night and fifth for the highest crime rate per capita. Most Tennesseans who participated in the study said most of their stress was money and family-related.

