Tennessee man accused of kidnapping boy with autism from New York home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was charged with kidnapping after a missing New York teen with autism was found at a rest stop in Virginia Wednesday, authorities said.

According to Suffolk County Police, the 15-year-old boy was reported missing by his family out of Long Island on June 29.

During the investigation, officials determined the teen was communicating with a 20-year-old man in Tennessee through a messaging app. The messages led investigators to determine the teen had been taken out of state.

Police said they discovered the teen and suspect sleeping in a vehicle overnight Wednesday in Virginia.

The suspect was taken into custody. He is expected to face kidnapping charges.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or victim at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

