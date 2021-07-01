Advertisement

Tennessee ranked 15th kindest state in the country

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee was ranked the 15th kindest state in the country in a survey conducted by Verizon and kindness.org.

Kentucky was ranked at the top for the kindest state us the U.S. followed by New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Verizon and kindness.org, a non-profit that aims to educate and inspire people to choose kindness, surveyed thousands of individuals from all 50 states to create their list of the kindest states.

How kind is America? As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon and Kindness.org...
How kind is America? As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon and Kindness.org commissioned a first-of-its-kind academic research study to find out the state of kindness in America.(Verizon)

“Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar,” said Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org.

The survey asked Americans what acts of kindness they would do, the top three kindest acts ranked by Americans were: become an organ donor for a family member, pull a stranger from a burning car and adopt and raise a family member.

According to the survey, 86 percent of people would donate part of their liver to a family member, 72 percent would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis and 53 percent would donate their vacation to a colleague.

Maryland was named the least kind state coming in at number 50.

