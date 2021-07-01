Vanderbilt student killed in Florida condo collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Vanderbilt University student was among the confirmed 18 dead following the condo collapse in South Florida, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Search crews recovered the body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt University released the following statement:

“We extend our deepest condolences to Andreas’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by the disaster as they await news of their loved ones and mourn those lost. We have been closely following the situation in Surfside, Fla., and have reached out to Andreas’ family to offer support. We are encouraging members of our community to draw on the university’s resources, including the Office of the University Chaplain and Religious Life, the Employee Assistance Program and the University Counseling Center, for assistance and support in processing this news.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Giannitsopoulos’ family, was in Florida visiting his father’s best friend and staying at the Champlain Towers South Tower at the time of the collapse.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $19,500. The page stated all the funds raised will, “go directly to the Giannitsopoulos family to help alleviate any needs and financial concerns and support them as much as possible during this difficult time.”

Giannitsopoulos was an incoming senior at Vanderbilt studying economics.

