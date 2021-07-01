Advertisement

Vanderbilt student killed in Florida condo collapse

Giannitsopoulos was an incoming senior at Vanderbilt studying economics.
Champlain Towers South Condo building
Champlain Towers South Condo building
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Vanderbilt University student was among the confirmed 18 dead following the condo collapse in South Florida, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Search crews recovered the body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt University released the following statement:

“We extend our deepest condolences to Andreas’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by the disaster as they await news of their loved ones and mourn those lost. We have been closely following the situation in Surfside, Fla., and have reached out to Andreas’ family to offer support. We are encouraging members of our community to draw on the university’s resources, including the Office of the University Chaplain and Religious Life, the Employee Assistance Program and the University Counseling Center, for assistance and support in processing this news.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Giannitsopoulos’ family, was in Florida visiting his father’s best friend and staying at the Champlain Towers South Tower at the time of the collapse.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $19,500. The page stated all the funds raised will, “go directly to the Giannitsopoulos family to help alleviate any needs and financial concerns and support them as much as possible during this difficult time.”

Giannitsopoulos was an incoming senior at Vanderbilt studying economics.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Search for Summer Wells
Just $250 in Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Powell, TN 6/30/21
One person dead after apartment fire
Deputies find man shot multiple times in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Alzheimer’s
Knoxville non-profit launches with mission to increase Alzheimer’s research, education
Tennessee man accused of kidnapping boy with autism from New York home
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers issued a reminder to people as the holiday weekend...
‘Fourth of July not a crime stoppers tip,’ East TN Valley Crime Stoppers say
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating Kingsport officer involved shooting