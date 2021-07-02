Advertisement

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating

By Janice Broach
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - Tate County sheriff’s deputies are investigation the burning death of a 12-year-old boy.

The department has released limited details.

“It’s real bad. I feel sorry for them,” said neighbor Danny Cray.

Cray, said he wasn’t in town when the incident happened and is shocked and horrified by it all. Investigators say the boy was at a house near Arkabutla Lake on Arkabutla Dam Lake in Tate County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Brad Lance said the boy was behind a shop on the property when he was engulfed in flames. The sheriff did not say how that happened or if anyone was with him. It does not appear the house is where the boy lived. He was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, then flown to the burn unit in Little Rock where he died.

WMC spoke with people at the home who said they did not want to talk about it.

Cray says the family is wonderful.

“Oh yeah, they’re great. They’ve helped me out a lot,” said Cray.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation .

