AAA warns of busy holiday weekend traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With most people itching to get back outside, Tennesseans are using all modes travel this Independence Day weekend.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says road trips will be the most preferred way to travel this summer, despite the highest gas prices for Independence Day weekend since 2014.

Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA Tennessee says more than 91% of holiday travel is projected to be by car. She spoke on Tennessee gas prices.

“Here in Tennessee the state average is $2.88. For reference we were seeing gas prices around $3.45. The good news is even through it’s the most in seven years, we’re nowhere near paying what we were paying seven years ago. Here in Tennessee we’re expecting a little over 992,000 Tennesseans to take a trip this weekend,” says Cooper

Cooper also urges those who are traveling on the roads this weekend to make sure their vehicles are ready to take on the road, especially if they were not used much during the pandemic.

Experts say It’s important to check all of your car’s fluids, tires and car batteries. AAA also suggests and packing an emergency kit with things like jumper cables, water, and a spare tire.

For a complete AAA travel forecast, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.