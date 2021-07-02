Appalachian Bear Rescue asking for donations for rescued cubs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Bear Rescue is asking for donations for two new rescued cubs from Fentress County.

The cubs are five-month-old siblings who were orphaned when their mother was shot by a landowner after she broke into his dog pen, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The cubs were treated at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine before being transported to the rescue facility.

Lemon Drop and Cosmo were each nearly 14 pounds when they arrived. Veterinarians discovered Lemon Drop had an abscess on her face that had become extremely swollen. Vets drained the abscess and administered antibiotics to held her fight the infection.

Lemon Drop also had a hairline fracture that vets believe happened during a fall before her arrival.

The rescue center is collecting donations to help them continue treating the rescue cubs. Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

June 25, 2021-🚨ABR Newsflash! Rescued Bears #337 and #338 Arrive. Rescued cubs #337 and #338 arrived today from... Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Friday, June 25, 2021

