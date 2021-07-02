Advertisement

Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Two bear cubs have arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue.
Two bear cubs arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Two bear cubs arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue(ABR)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two new baby bears arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue last week. Officials with the rescue facility said the cubs were in good health.

Appalachian Bear Rescue is a Townsend-based non-profit that adopts injured and orphaned bears and releases them back into the wild when they are ready.

The two new cubs, a male named Cosmo and a female named Lemon Drop, were orphaned after a landowner shot their mother after she broke into his dog pen, according to the non-profit’s Facebook page.

June 25, 2021-🚨ABR Newsflash! Rescued Bears #337 and #338 Arrive. Rescued cubs #337 and #338 arrived today from...

Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Friday, June 25, 2021

In an update, Appalachian Bear Rescue officials said the two cubs were “cautious but still curious,” and said that the bears are exploring their new surroundings. “Lemon Drop and Cosmo are doing well and adjusting to a radically new way of life,” a post said.

Those interested can follow live updates on all the bears at Appalachian Bear Rescue by checking their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

Zoo Knoxville has introduced a new yellow-backed duiker to its current exhibit.
New yellow-backed duiker arrives at Zoo Knoxville
We have lots of sun and comfy weather this weekend
Cooler starts this weekend but getting very toasty soon
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police release video of hit-and-run that put East Tennessee man in ICU
Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first...
Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July parade returns