Cade Mays, other UT athletes headed to NIL event, Knoxville sports agency says
Spyre Sports is holding an informational event after the NCAA approved NIL.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local agency Spyre Sports told WVLT News it will host an open house on July 8 at 6 p.m. for local businesses to learn about NIL and how businesses can benefit and support Tennessee athletes.
The NCAA recently approved student athletes getting compensated for usage of their name, image, and likeness (NIL).
Hunter Baddour of Spyre Sports confirmed the following UT athletes will be in attendance at the event:
Football players Cade Mays and Ja’Quain Blakely, softball player Amanda Ayala and golfer Spencer Cross, among others.
