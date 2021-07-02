Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Meineke Car Care Center on Kingstone Pike, they’ve seen two cars come to the shop with a missing catalytic converter. Mark Gedreau with the shop says he’s already had about six of those situations in the past month alone

Catalytic converters are the most commonly stolen item, according to Gedreau.

He said that each catalytic converter costs anywhere from a hundred dollars to four hundred dollars, and can be removed in a matter of minutes with a battery powered saw.

This may be a quick process for would-be thieves, but the cost for the ones victimized isn’t cheap. He says depending on if your car has one or four converters, it can cost you about a thousand dollars at Meineke to have one replaced.

This is because often times when a thief steals one of the converters, they’ll damage other parts of the car, says Gedreau.

The Knoxville mechanic says you’ll know something is wrong if your car sounds exceptionally loud and you hear a rumble with the exhaust system.

