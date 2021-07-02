Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Knoxville mechanic says they’re seeing an increase in cars coming to the shop with missing catalytic converters.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Meineke Car Care Center on Kingstone Pike, they’ve seen two cars come to the shop with a missing catalytic converter. Mark Gedreau with the shop says he’s already had about six of those situations in the past month alone

Catalytic converters are the most commonly stolen item, according to Gedreau.

He said that each catalytic converter costs anywhere from a hundred dollars to four hundred dollars, and can be removed in a matter of minutes with a battery powered saw.

This may be a quick process for would-be thieves, but the cost for the ones victimized isn’t cheap. He says depending on if your car has one or four converters, it can cost you about a thousand dollars at Meineke to have one replaced.

This is because often times when a thief steals one of the converters, they’ll damage other parts of the car, says Gedreau.

The Knoxville mechanic says you’ll know something is wrong if your car sounds exceptionally loud and you hear a rumble with the exhaust system.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
Powell, TN 6/30/21
One person dead after apartment fire

Latest News

NIL open house
Cade Mays, other UT athletes headed to NIL event, Knoxville sports agency says
Search crews wear special clothing to keep them cool that resist brush and stickers
Terrain so rough, search for Summer Wells required repelling, machetes
North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
Photo shows North Charleston police officer comforting woman during disturbance call
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD