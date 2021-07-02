Caution on the wet roads, First Alert through morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain continues, with some downpours and Flood Advisories for the morning hours, plus the ongoing Flash Flood Watch through the Friday morning commute. This is a cold front that will make for a cooler start to the weekend, but a nice break from the heat for a couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Everyone gets rain, with a range of half an inch to 1.5 inches for many, and isolated 2 or more inches in spots. This has lead to standing water and reduced visibility this morning. Just take it slow.

Scattered rain continues into Friday but becomes more spotty, with a faster clearing now for the afternoon. The sunshine and a turn to a breeze out of the north helps to dry things out. We also warm to the low 80s this afternoon.

A mostly clear sky tonight and the cooler air with lower humidity allows us to drop to the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks great! Saturday is your cooler, more mild day. It’s all sunshine all weekend, but Saturday’s high is 81 and Sunday warms back to a seasonable high around 88 degrees.

The heat builds back up quickly, but the humidity inches up. Next week comes with stray mountain rain chances at first, but we’ll see some more scattered rain and storms developing at times later in the week with the higher humidity as well.

