East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kodak’s Quality Inn located just a block away from Interstate 40 made Reader Digest’s Top 10 Nicest Places in America 2021. However, there can only be one winner, so they’re asking for votes.

The popular magazine picked up the work of Sean Petal, who has been praised for his work since last December. When a snowstorm left people without power and water. Petal said he offered discounted and free rooms for struggling families. He, in some cases, dug in his own pockets to ensure people had a warm shower and bed.

“It reminded me of 2016 when the fires happened and everybody was out there,” said Petal. “Actually, that is the best feeling ever.”

WVLT News learned Petal’s generosity is year-round. When some Sevier County residents fell on hard times, kicked out of their apartments, or just needed a temporary place to live, Petal and his wife rented rooms from their Big Bear Extended Stay at a discounted price.

“He’s actually the first one I’ve come across that isn’t always (about) the bottom line. He’s there for humanity,” said resident and employee, Victoria, who rents from Petal.

The University of Tennessee graduate, father and businessman said he does it because he understands the struggle.

“I am an immigrant myself. I came to this country and I didn’t have a house. I had a family who took me in, so in order for me to get this help in the future -- cause I can be on the streets tomorrow, I need to do my due diligence in advance,” Petal said.

Quality Inn is the only Tennessee business nominated. You can vote here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.