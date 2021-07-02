Advertisement

Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July parade returns

The parade, which has been held for more than 45 years, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.
Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first...
Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first Independence Day celebration in the nation.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first Independence Day celebration in the nation.

The parade, which has been held for more than 45 years, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities begin at midnight at Baskins Creek Bypass on East Parkway. The parade will turn south onto the Parkway at traffic light 3 and travel the length of downtown to traffic light 10 at Ski Mountain Road.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a perfect viewing area along the route.

Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July celebrations will end at 10 p.m. on July 4. A 20-minute fireworks show in the center of downtown will follow the end of the day-long celebration.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
TWRA increases boating patrol during holiday weekend
Zoo Knoxville has introduced a new yellow-backed duiker to its current exhibit.
New yellow-backed duiker arrives at Zoo Knoxville
We have lots of sun and comfy weather this weekend
Cooler starts this weekend but getting very toasty soon
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police release video of hit-and-run that put East Tennessee man in ICU
Two bear cubs arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue