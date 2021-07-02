Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July parade returns

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first Independence Day celebration in the nation.

The parade, which has been held for more than 45 years, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities begin at midnight at Baskins Creek Bypass on East Parkway. The parade will turn south onto the Parkway at traffic light 3 and travel the length of downtown to traffic light 10 at Ski Mountain Road.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a perfect viewing area along the route.

Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July celebrations will end at 10 p.m. on July 4. A 20-minute fireworks show in the center of downtown will follow the end of the day-long celebration.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.