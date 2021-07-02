Advertisement

Knox County Rescue hangs flag on Sunsphere ahead of Independence Day

Knoxville is showing its patriotism as an American Flag flies from the Sunsphere.
Members of Knox County Rescue’s Cave and Vertical team were seen hanging an American Flag at the Sunsphere Friday afternoon ahead of the Fourth of July.(Knox County Rescue)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is showing its patriotism as an American Flag flies from the Sunsphere.

🇺🇸 Thankful to all those who fought for our freedom!

Posted by Knox County Rescue on Friday, July 2, 2021

Members of Knox County Rescue’s Cave and Vertical team were seen hanging an American Flag at the Sunsphere Friday afternoon ahead of the Fourth of July.

Members of our Cave and Vertical Team hanging the American Flag at the Sunsphere. Happy Independence Day! Have a safe weekend!

Posted by Knox County Rescue on Friday, July 2, 2021

The following Independence Day events are taking place across Knoxville throughout the weekend:

Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

WHEN: Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: James White’s Fort

The Knoxville Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

World’s Fair Park Firework Celebration

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Air National Guard Band of the South

6:30pm-7:15pm: Concert Band

7:30pm-8:15pm: Blue Groove Jazz Band

8:30pm-9:30pm: Sound Barrier Rock Band

Air National Guard Band of the South will present performances by their jazz, concert and rock bands starting at 6:30 p.m. The Air National Guard Band of the South is headquartered at McGee-Tyson Air National Guard Base.

Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill

WHEN: Sunday, July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Mabry-Hazen House

Gather to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house

