Terrain so rough, search for Summer Wells required repelling, machetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half a dozen Knox County Rescue members were called to Hawkins County to search for missing Summer Wells, the five-year-old Rogersville girl.

The rescue squad joined hundreds of agencies that searched 3,000 acres over the past couple of weeks, but still no Summer.

“I would say this is a little out of the ordinary,” said John Duncan, a Knox County Rescue member.

The days have been long and hot but fresh sets of eyes make all the difference.

“It was...just thought I could help find her and bring her home,” said Bart Fremow, a Knox County Rescue member.

Fremow and Duncan’s first assignment was to clear a steep grid. There was such tough terrain at one point they used ropes to repel down the mountain cliff.

“It was exhausting at times,” said Fremow.

It took two to three hours to search and clear one mile of distance. They carefully used machetes to cut through brush and crawl through briars and thickets.

They look for overturned leaves, fresh dirt or anything out of the ordinary.

“There were times where you’re definitely tired and exhausted and you have to hold up the line and everybody take a quick break,” explained Duncan.

Crews wore lightweight clothing and had a method. Every few steps they stop, look, listen and smell.

It wasn’t just physically exhausting but emotionally as well.

“It’s easy to personalize what you’re doing and associate it with your family, most of the time you have to block that out,” said Duncan.

Even though they didn’t locate Summer, Duncan and Fremow know they did the best they could.

“When you go home at the end of the day you just feel good about what you’ve been able to accomplish and being a tool that the Lord has helped you be a part of,” said Duncan.

These life-savers don’t make a single penny. The Knox County Rescue squad is all volunteers. If you’re interested in getting involved with the crew click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.