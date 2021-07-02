Advertisement

Man found dead in back of SCSO patrol car; no foul play suspected

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead inside an unoccupied sheriff’s office vehicle Wednesday.

Officials say 75-year-old Ernest Lee Coleman was found in the backseat of a patrol car that was parked near the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, Coleman was not in law enforcement’s custody.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Coleman’s cause of death, but investigators say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
The admitted Nazi labor camp guard is back in Germany according to ICE
Nazi guard update: 95-year-old needed special plane for deportation

Latest News

Cold front brings clearing and cooler air, after the rain.
Clearing and cooler air settling in to start the weekend
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority...
Tennessee suspends shelter for immigrant children license following staffer arrest
Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church adopts The 8th Principle for dismantling racism...
Knoxville congregation commits to dismantling racism
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina