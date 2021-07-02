McLeod to represent Jamaica at 2020 Olympic Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica (WVLT) - Tennessee redshirt sophomore Carey McLeod will represent Jamaica at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, qualifying with top-3 finishes in both the long jump and triple jump at the JAAA National Senior Championships last weekend at the National Stadium.

The three-time SEC champion and six-time NCAA All-American is the only athlete in the world to qualify for the Games in both horizontal jumping events, as his 2021-best leaps of 8.34 meters (27-4.5) and 17.17 meters (56-4) each surpassed the 2020 Olympic qualifying standards set by World Athletics.

McLeod officially clinched his berths to Tokyo at his country’s national senior championships in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. The Volunteer jumper logged second- and third-place finishes in the long and triple jump, respectively, with marks of 8.14 meters (26-8.5) and 15.98 meters (52-5.25).

McLeod will be the first male athlete from Tennessee track & field to represent Jamaica at the Olympics and the fifth overall—joining former Lady Vols Kali Davis-White, Veronica Findley, Ilrey Oliver and Cathy Rattray. For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee track & field, follow @Vol_Track on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.