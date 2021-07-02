A moment in history: Holston River meeting place for peace treaty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - July 2, 1791 marks the moment in history when former governor, William Blount, made a peace deal with the Cherokee Native Americans on behalf of the U.S.

The plan was to keep the peace as the U.S. was encroaching onto what is now East Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. The U.S. said it wanted to protect the tribe, but according to historians it didn’t go over well.

“Blount really showed up with the intention of dominating the Cherokee and basically forcing them to American terms,” David Hearns, executive director of the Blount Mansion, said.

The agreement was signed along the Holston River, hence the name Treaty of the Holston. Centuries later, remnants of that small piece of history have shaped Knoxville in its own ways.

“Knoxville has grown and grown. It went from being a territorial capitol, from being the state capitol to being the awesome city that we are today,” Hearns said.

It’s history like the treaty that interests some tourists.

“I’ve never been to Tennessee (or) Knoxville, but I’ve been seeing a lot of rich history here. It’s amazing,” said Gloria Carrillo traveling from Arizona.

Descendants from the tribe still live across the region.

To learn more, Blount Mansion has a year-round exhibit on the treaty and the makings of Knoxville. Additionally, there is a memorial that sits along the river near Calhoun’s.

