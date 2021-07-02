Advertisement

New yellow-backed duiker arrives at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville has introduced a new yellow-backed duiker to its current exhibit.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new yellow-backed duiker arrived at Zoo Knoxville, the zoo announced Friday. Lucien, a male was introduced to Zoo Knoxville native Ruby after arriving from Los Angeles.

A perfect match: New Yellow-backed duiker "Lucien" is introduced to "Ruby" at Zoo Knoxville.

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Friday, July 2, 2021

Lucien was sent to Knoxville to meet with Ruby on a breeding recommendation, zoo officials said. They said the two animals were given full access to each other Tuesday.

“They just acknowledged each other’s presence, and they did it in a nice calm, wonderful manner,” zoo officials said. “Everything went swimmingly.”

Lucien originally arrived in Knoxville on May 17.

