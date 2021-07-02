New yellow-backed duiker arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville has introduced a new yellow-backed duiker to its current exhibit.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new yellow-backed duiker arrived at Zoo Knoxville, the zoo announced Friday. Lucien, a male was introduced to Zoo Knoxville native Ruby after arriving from Los Angeles.
Lucien was sent to Knoxville to meet with Ruby on a breeding recommendation, zoo officials said. They said the two animals were given full access to each other Tuesday.
“They just acknowledged each other’s presence, and they did it in a nice calm, wonderful manner,” zoo officials said. “Everything went swimmingly.”
Lucien originally arrived in Knoxville on May 17.
