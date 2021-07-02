Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the condo building collapse last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others
We have lots of sun and comfy weather this weekend
Cooler starts this weekend but getting very toasty soon
Comfortable this holiday weekend!
Comfortable this holiday weekend!
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit