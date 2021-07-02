Advertisement

Pigeon Forge celebrates 30th Patriot Festival with fireworks show

County star Clint Black will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks show.
The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.(WEAU)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 30th annual Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival will take place July 3 in Pigeon Forge.

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with various food vendors, a veteran’s tribute and a performance by the Brad Hudson Band.

County star Clint Black will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks show.

Parking for the event will not be allowed at Patriot Park, but a free parking lot and trolley service will be available from the Teaster Lane lot. Guests are advised to begin parking on the lower lot and then move to the new upper lot at Jake Thomas Road. A free shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the lot and the festival site.

The event is free to attend. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Umbrellas, tents and coolers will not be allowed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU

Latest News

Sevier County is prepared for a busy weekend as Fourth of July holiday celebrations begin.
Sevier County prepares for Fourth of July holiday celebrations
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic changes on Alcoa Highway
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Search for Summer Wells remains, ‘active and intense,’ Hawkins Co. officials say
The cubs were treated at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine before...
Appalachian Bear Rescue asking for donations for rescued cubs