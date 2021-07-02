Pigeon Forge celebrates 30th Patriot Festival with fireworks show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 30th annual Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival will take place July 3 in Pigeon Forge.

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with various food vendors, a veteran’s tribute and a performance by the Brad Hudson Band.

County star Clint Black will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks show.

Parking for the event will not be allowed at Patriot Park, but a free parking lot and trolley service will be available from the Teaster Lane lot. Guests are advised to begin parking on the lower lot and then move to the new upper lot at Jake Thomas Road. A free shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the lot and the festival site.

The event is free to attend. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Umbrellas, tents and coolers will not be allowed.

