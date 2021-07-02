Advertisement

Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing first-degree murder charge

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for a Memphis murder suspect at the center of a statewide Amber Alert is over.

A man wanted for killing his baby’s mother turned himself in Thursday.

Wearing a matching two-piece track suit with high-powered Memphis defense attorney William Massey by his side, accused murderer Barry Medlock turned himself in at 201 Poplar.

“We’ve just begun to investigate this case and we’ll conduct our own investigation,” said Massey. “So, it will be a while before I can have any insight on the particulars of the case.”

26-year-old Medlock had been on the run since Monday, June 28 when Memphis police issued an Amber Alert for his 7-month-old son, Braylen. The Memphis Police Department said the child’s mother, 23-year-old Marika Clark, had been shot and killed a day earlier.

A warrant for second- degree murder was issued for Medlock as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help finding him, offering a $1,500 reward for information. While authorities searched for Medlock, his loved ones reached out to Massey.

“His family contacted me and asked me if I would accompany him in today,” he said.

The baby was safely recovered Tuesday, June 29, dropped off at a Memphis police precinct.

48-hours later, Medlock walked past the CH5 camera without comment and into the county jail where he posed for a new mugshot.

“You know, we had a long talk about getting your heart right and your head right for this fight,” said Massey. And it’s going to be a lengthy fight. So, he seemed to be willing.”

Clark leaves behind her baby boy and a three-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
The admitted Nazi labor camp guard is back in Germany according to ICE
Nazi guard update: 95-year-old needed special plane for deportation

Latest News

Cold front brings clearing and cooler air, after the rain.
Clearing and cooler air settling in to start the weekend
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority...
Tennessee suspends shelter for immigrant children license following staffer arrest
Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church adopts The 8th Principle for dismantling racism...
Knoxville congregation commits to dismantling racism
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina