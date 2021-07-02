TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic changes on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation warned drivers of upcoming traffic changes along Alcoa Highway in Knox County.

Beginning July 8, the southbound ramp on Alcoa Highway to Montlake Drive will be opened. TDOT officials said this will allow drivers direct access to the round-a-bout at Montlake Drive.

Drivers will also be able to access Quiet Side Lane (previously Montlake Court), Woodson Drive, Barber Hill Drive and Mt. Vernon Drive, as well as businesses along Alcoa Highway northbound.

Officials said the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.