Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic changes on Alcoa Highway

Officials said the traffic schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation warned drivers of upcoming traffic changes along Alcoa Highway in Knox County.

Beginning July 8, the southbound ramp on Alcoa Highway to Montlake Drive will be opened. TDOT officials said this will allow drivers direct access to the round-a-bout at Montlake Drive.

Drivers will also be able to access Quiet Side Lane (previously Montlake Court), Woodson Drive, Barber Hill Drive and Mt. Vernon Drive, as well as businesses along Alcoa Highway northbound.

Officials said the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Summer Wells
Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say
Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee
Police presence on Strawberry Plains Pike
Registered sex offender threatened suicide, says KPD
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU

Latest News

The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Pigeon Forge celebrates 30th Patriot Festival with fireworks show
Sevier County is prepared for a busy weekend as Fourth of July holiday celebrations begin.
Sevier County prepares for Fourth of July holiday celebrations
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Search for Summer Wells remains, ‘active and intense,’ Hawkins Co. officials say
The cubs were treated at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine before...
Appalachian Bear Rescue asking for donations for rescued cubs