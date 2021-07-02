TWRA increases boating patrol during holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced its plans to heighten enforcement patrols over the Fourth of July holiday.

Due to increased traffic on the water, boaters will notice an overall increase in patrols.

According to TWRA, each year wildlife officers find that nearly 30 percent of all boating-related fatalities have alcohol and/or drugs as a contributing factor. Officials said driving under the influence will cause boaters to have reduced coordination, lower inhibitions and reduced reaction time.

“Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a preventable crime,” TWRA officials said.

TWRA encourages boaters to designate a sober operator before going out on the water.

In 2020, there were eight boat-related injury incidents reported. TWRA officials also made 11 Boating Under the Influence arrests across the state.

Operation Dry Water 2021 Officers will be on heightened enforcement patrols to remove drunk boaters during #OperationDryWater. Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

