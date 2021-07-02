Vitello named ABCA/ATEC Southeast Region Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was named ABCA/ATEC Southeast Region Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

In the past month, Vitello has also been named the 2021 National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

Under the direction of Vitello, Tennessee is coming off of one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Vols won 50 games for just the third time ever and advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 2005. After coming out on top in the Knoxville NCAA Regional, the Vols also hosted their first ever super regional, coming out on top of LSU in two games to punch their ticket to Omaha for the fifth time in program history.

With Vitello at the helm, UT won its first SEC Eastern Division title since 1997 after posting a 20-10 record in league play and winning eight of its 10 conference series, including all five series on the road for the first time ever. Tennessee also made its first appearance in the SEC Tournament Championship game since 1995 and has advanced to back-to-back NCAA regionals for the first time since 2004 and 2005.

Tennessee was ranked for the entire 2021 season and checked in as high as No. 2 in the polls on multiple occasions—the program’s highest ranking ever. The Vols set a program record with 16 road victories and hit 98 home runs—second most in school history. Tennessee also had five players earn All-America honors in 2021, another program record.

