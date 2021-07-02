What’s Tennessee’s favorite cookout food?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Fourth of July weekend celebrations begin many will celebrate by grilling out.

Food trend website, smokedmeatsunday.com tracked tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about cookout foods to determine the top dishes in every state.

The most loved cookout food in Tennessee was determined to be BBQ ribs. Other favorites included hot dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese and fried chicken.

Most Popular Cookout/Barbecue Food By State (Credit: Smoked Meat Sunday)

Three foods dominated the most hated cookout items; deviled eggs, potato salad and coleslaw. Deviled eggs were Tennessee’s most hated cookout food.

Most Hated Cookout Food By State (Credit: Smoked Meat Sunday)

