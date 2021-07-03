Clear and cool weekend ahead

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to lots of sunshine this morning, and a bit cool for some with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. No doubt that feels refreshing!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a peaceful morning across the area as we have a cool crisp morning and clear blue skies to go with it.

High’s on Saturday will be near 80 in Knoxville to 75 in Crossville.

For those headed out to the midnight parade in Gatlinburg it’s going to stay dry and much more pleasant as temperatures are around 68 at midnight.

Waking up on Sunday we’ll be cool again with the morning low near 60 and clear skies.

Onto the 4th: we have nearly full sunshine to go along with hotter temperatures. We will be not that far from 90°, at 88° in the Knoxville area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is H-O-T, hot, hot, hot. There is no rain, and it’s very sunny. Temps are in the low-to-mid 90s in the Valley. Tuesday has a few classic summertime pop up showers or storms, primarily at higher elevations. Similar story on a toasty Wednesday.

Elsa works its way up the Gulf Coast by Wednesday. For the moment, a cold front should push the tropical rain to our southeast, but it’s a close shave. Rain chances briefly dip Friday before returning next Saturday.

