A different landscape; Name, Image, Likeness changing college sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College athletes are now able to legally make money off of their name, image, or likeness after the NCAA ruled in favor of the program.

This new change is sending the college sports world into a frenzy as people work to understand what this now means.

”It’s a whole new era in college athletics no one knows anything about it we’re all learning as we go,” said Co-Founder of Spyre Sports Group James Clawson.

Clawson and his two partners own a Knoxville-based sports agency that is working to tap into the NIL business.

”We’re going to work with some players but we’re going to work with brands we want to help them understand what this process is like and build programs and show them what structure is like working with an athlete,” said Clawson.

For athletes from the past are wishing they were around to get in on the money to be made with the new rules.

”I’m hating, I’m like y’all getting paid I’m 20 years too late,” said Gerald Riggs Jr. a former Tennessee running back.

While dollar amounts are still to be determined, there’s the belief that some could make millions.

”Several, several million dollars, especially as they get on the scene and start performing on the field,” said Clawson.

Now with an income never experienced before, Riggs says it’s important these student-athletes protect themselves from possible bad actors.

”Get a lawyer or somebody who understands contracts or understands how to do business at this level,” said Riggs.

