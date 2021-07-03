Franklin man launches fireworks at police helicopter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville police officials say John Schmid of Franklin, Tennessee was arrested after he launched a firework at a Metro Nashville police helicopter Saturday morning.

The helicopter was flying 500 feet above a parking lot as part of a street racing initiative. Schmid, 18, fired a mortar-style firework at the helicopter just after midnight, MNPD said in a Tweet.

John Schmid, 18, of Franklin is jailed on 2 cts of agg assault on police & felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at an MNPD helicopter just after midnight. The helicopter was flying at 500 ft over a Haywood Ln parking lot as part of a street racing initiative. pic.twitter.com/g8TTJL3rRz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2021

They said Schmid was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment.

