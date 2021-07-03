Franklin man launches fireworks at police helicopter
A Franklin man was arrested after launching a firework at a police helicopter.
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville police officials say John Schmid of Franklin, Tennessee was arrested after he launched a firework at a Metro Nashville police helicopter Saturday morning.
The helicopter was flying 500 feet above a parking lot as part of a street racing initiative. Schmid, 18, fired a mortar-style firework at the helicopter just after midnight, MNPD said in a Tweet.
They said Schmid was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.