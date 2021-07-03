Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chair lift at Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta was shut down amid possible safety issues Saturday afternoon, officials with the park told Gatlinburg police.

Officials with the Gatlinburg Police Department told WVLT News that park officials reached out to them about the lift. GPD officials directed Anakeesta employees to the Gatlinburg Fire Department for further help.

Representatives with the park said there were minor issues with the lift and that it was shut down as a safety measure. GFD officials confirmed that the issues with the lift are set to be corrected, but said the lift would likely remain shut down for the rest of the day.

Guests on the mountain at Anakeesta are being taken up and down the mountain in Anakeesta’s “Ridge Rambler,” an open-windowed bus.

