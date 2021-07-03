Advertisement

Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake shook the Kentucky and Tennessee border Friday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An earthquake occurred near the Kentucky and Tennessee border Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and occurred around 5:40 p.m. The affected area was about two miles west of Jellico, Tennessee.

The earthquake had a depth of 18 kilometers, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority...
Tennessee suspends shelter for immigrant children license following staffer arrest
Patrick L. Haun
Knoxville man charged with vandalism after swinging from construction equipment, ‘like a stripper’
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
Delta Variant of COVID-19 In Tennessee
27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee

Latest News

Fourth of July Forecast
Warmer temperatures return for the Fourth of July
John Schmid
Franklin man launches fireworks at police helicopter
Knox Maker
Knoxville maker designs one of a kind pieces inspired by hometown
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Clear and cool weekend ahead