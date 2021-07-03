Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An earthquake occurred near the Kentucky and Tennessee border Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and occurred around 5:40 p.m. The affected area was about two miles west of Jellico, Tennessee.

The earthquake had a depth of 18 kilometers, officials say.

