Knoxville maker designs one of a kind pieces inspired by hometown

Paris Woodhull illustrates original prints and maps. A lot of her designs draw inspiration from her hometown of Knoxville.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is known as the Maker’s City for all of the talented makers- like jewelry makers, wood smiths and artists.

“I grew up in Mechanicsville. So I could see the Sunsphere from my backyard,” said Woodhull.

During the pandemic, she went full-time with her business. She makes t-shirts, towels, and tote bags- pretty much anything she can print her designs on.

“It’s really fun to get to do this in my city. In the place where I grew up and the place i don’t want to leave ever,” said Woodhull.

She found support from other makers. She suggests people get involved with the The Maker’s city Council and The Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center. Both groups are coordinating The Makers Summit in September.

“There are so many resources, its so easy to start a business in Knoxville and its easier there is a community that is so supportive with their wallets and their resources. I think we are an entrepreneurial hard working little city that can make it,” said Woodhull.

You can check out her designs at Rala downtown or online.

