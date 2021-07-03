Warmer temperatures return for the Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those high temperatures will soar starting on the Fourth of July and continuing to increase as we head into the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will continue to see very comfortable temperatures this evening with very low humidity. We’ll see a few clouds here and there but overall we will see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to near 60 overnight. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of us wake up to lows in the 50s.

Your Fourth of July is looking very nice! Temperatures will increase though with highs getting near 88 degrees. The humidity will remain low but it’ll definitely feel a lot warmer compared to Saturday’s temperatures. For those of you planning to watch fireworks, temperatures will be near 80 degrees by the time the sun starts to set. Remember to wear lots of sunscreen and drink plenty of water throughout the day Sunday!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is H-O-T, hot, hot, hot. There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures are in the low-to-mid 90s in the Valley. There is a chance for a stray pop-up in southeastern Kentucky and maybe a shower or two in the mountains. The rest of us will likely stay dry on Monday. Tuesday has a few classic summertime pop-up showers or storms, primarily at higher elevations. Similar story on a toasty Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower 90s throughout the first half of the new week.

Elsa works its way up the Gulf Coast by Wednesday. For the moment, a cold front should push the tropical rain to our southeast, but it’s a close shave. Rain chances briefly dip Friday before returning next Saturday.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

