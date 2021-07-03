Worlds Fair Park plays host to live, free music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the Fourth of July weekend, if you’re looking for plans the Worlds Fair Park has you covered.

Friday night the park saw live concerts from three different bands, which was free of charge to the public.

Jim Lisic just moved to Knoxville and made it a point to come out and see the first band, which was the Air National Guard Band of the South. That stared at 6:30 and was followed by a jazz band, and a rock band. For Jim, and Air Force veteran, it was the first time he’d gotten to see the band perform and heard glowing reviews.

Live music in the park is a yearly event put on by the city, but this year came with it’s fair share of unknowns. Kendra Brewer with the city says back in January when they put this event together, they had no idea what the COVID protocols would be in July. Fortunately, the event was able to go off without a hitch on a sun filled night.

The night was capped off with a firework show which started around 9:30 p.m. Although Worlds Fair Park is a yearly host, COVID-19 canceled the event last year, which is why the attendees we talked to were so happy to have it back this year.

If you missed out on Friday night, Worlds Fair Park will play host to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Saturday night staring at 8:00 PM. That event is once again free of charge.

